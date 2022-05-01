Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Drops By 31.7%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMICY stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

