Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Drops By 34.6%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 236,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 739,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

TUFN opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

