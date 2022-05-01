Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Drops By 33.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of UONE stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $415.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Urban One has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $24.16.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%.
Urban One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban One (UONE)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.