Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Drops By 33.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $415.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Urban One has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban One by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

