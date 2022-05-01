Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Rises By 50.7%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,463.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOUF opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Vallourec has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $32.07.

Get Vallourec alerts:

About Vallourec (Get Rating)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.