Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Declines By 36.7%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $49.97. 36,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,569. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

