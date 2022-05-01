Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Decreases By 30.8%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

