Short Interest in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Increases By 53.8%

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,400 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day moving average is $138.07. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

