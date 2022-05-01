Short Interest in WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Decreases By 35.1%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Friday. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHTPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,737 ($22.14) to GBX 1,760 ($22.43) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

