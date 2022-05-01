Short Interest in Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Drops By 29.2%

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.37. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $425.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.33.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

