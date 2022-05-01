Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,875,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGS opened at $9.80 on Friday. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

