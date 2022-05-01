Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will report sales of $14.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.96 million to $14.28 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $52.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.15 million to $52.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.00 million, a PE ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,761 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,591,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 77,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 101.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.