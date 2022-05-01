Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 69,500.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

