Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SIXWF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,818. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
