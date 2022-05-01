Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SIXWF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,818. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

