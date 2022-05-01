SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

