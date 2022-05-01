SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in April

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,100 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 760,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 810.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.37. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNCAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.