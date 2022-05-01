Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Down 35.0% in April

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ DNAD opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

