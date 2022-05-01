Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Up 51.8% in April

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 685,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 425,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 111.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

