Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Down 36.8% in April

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 601,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of SLNO remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 294,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

