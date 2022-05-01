Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Head to Head Contrast

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and UMH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $127.59 million 0.27 -$26.22 million ($2.11) -0.93 UMH Properties $186.10 million 6.59 $51.09 million $0.44 53.46

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and UMH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A UMH Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.33%. Given UMH Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels -20.55% -85.71% -5.73% UMH Properties 27.45% 26.10% 4.25%

Summary

UMH Properties beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.