Southern First Bancshares (SFST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after buying an additional 83,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

