Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.56. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64.

About Spark Networks (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

