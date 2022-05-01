SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. SpartanNash posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

