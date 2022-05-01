SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 30.2% in April

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 825,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ SPI opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. SPI Energy has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.59.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPI Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,958,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 92,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.