Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $893.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will report sales of $893.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $719.49 million. Spire posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Spire by 78.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.