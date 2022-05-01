SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.18. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $920,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.