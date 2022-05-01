Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SMPR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Standard Metals Processing has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
Standard Metals Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)
