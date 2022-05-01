Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMPR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Standard Metals Processing has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Standard Metals Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

