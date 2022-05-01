Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 641,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Star Equity stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 79,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Equity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Star Equity during the third quarter worth $96,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

