Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Starpharma and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starpharma N/A N/A N/A SomaLogic N/A -30.93% -19.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Starpharma and SomaLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

SomaLogic has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 142.62%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Starpharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starpharma and SomaLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starpharma $1.61 million 146.77 -$14.74 million N/A N/A SomaLogic $81.63 million 14.10 -$87.55 million N/A N/A

Starpharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SomaLogic.

About Starpharma (Get Rating)

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray. In addition, the company develops DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase II clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer; oncology programs, such as DEP radiopharmaceuticals, DEP HER-2 ADC, and DEP gemcitabine; DEP non-oncology candidates; and DEP AZD0466, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat haematological tumours. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

About SomaLogic (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

