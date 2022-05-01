Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 33.0% in April

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $41.75 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $865.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after purchasing an additional 212,375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

