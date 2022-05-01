Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 33.0% in April

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $41.75 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $865.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter.
SPLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
