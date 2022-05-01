StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $561,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,034,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,964,823.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 454,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,613. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Fluidigm during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

