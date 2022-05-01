StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLYC opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.82. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

