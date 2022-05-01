StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GLYC opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.82. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
