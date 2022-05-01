STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia acquired 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the third quarter valued at $875,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

