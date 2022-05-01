Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratus Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 71,424 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS remained flat at $$42.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,927. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

