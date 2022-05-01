Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Update

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratus Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of STRS stock remained flat at $$42.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.
About Stratus Properties (Get Rating)
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratus Properties (STRS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.