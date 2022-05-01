Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Update

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratus Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of STRS stock remained flat at $$42.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 601.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

