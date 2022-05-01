Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.67. Stride reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Stride’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 89.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stride has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

