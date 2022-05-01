Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 60.1% in April

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FUJHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 54,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,580. Subaru has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUJHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

