Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 60.1% in April

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FUJHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 54,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,580. Subaru has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
About Subaru (Get Rating)
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subaru (FUJHY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.