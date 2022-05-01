Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Sumco stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.40. Sumco has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $802.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.82 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.20%. Analysts expect that Sumco will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

