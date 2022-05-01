Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the March 31st total of 632,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF remained flat at $$13.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

