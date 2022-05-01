Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.80).

Several research analysts have issued reports on SDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.29) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 265 ($3.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LON SDRY opened at GBX 153 ($1.95) on Friday. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 139 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.67.

In other Superdry news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,029.82). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,090.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

