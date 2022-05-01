Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

SUUIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SUUIF stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.