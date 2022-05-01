Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Update

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Surgalign news, insider William Scott Durall bought 217,391 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Surgalign by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Surgalign by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,789,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,194,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. 1,416,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.96. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 93.54% and a negative return on equity of 137.32%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRGA. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Surgalign in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgalign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

