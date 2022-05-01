Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Update

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,700 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 1,368,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,147.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $19.75 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVCBF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Danske raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

