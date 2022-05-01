Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SZLMY stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.50.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

