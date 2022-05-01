Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Update

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synalloy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SYNL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,690. The company has a market cap of $167.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

