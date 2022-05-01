Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $5.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $23.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $52.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 456,612 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 195,470 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

