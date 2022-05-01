T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

