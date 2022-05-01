Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.31 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
