Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Update

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tanzanian Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tanzanian Gold (TRX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.