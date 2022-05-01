Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Update

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tanzanian Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday. 1,027,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,884. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Tanzanian Gold has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.