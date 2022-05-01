TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Short Interest Update

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TDCX in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:TDCX opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. TDCX has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

