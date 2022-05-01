Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Team in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TISI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 635,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.07. Team has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $10.87.

In other Team news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $97,153. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Team by 28.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Team during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Team by 20.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

